Huddersfield Town are back in training this week as they begin preparations for the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Most of Town's heroes from last season have had the summer off, taking a well-earned break from football after guiding the Terriers to top-flight survival.

Four Town men are yet to rejoin the squad as their summers have been extended to their involvement in the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

One man who is back and raring to go is Town captain Tommy Smith .

The right back skippered Town in their maiden Premier League season and led David Wagner 's side to a remarkable 16th-placed finish last year, despite the West Yorkshire side being tipped for relegation by nearly all pundits.

Smith will be aiming to force his way back into the starting XI this season after Florent Hadergjonaj made the position his own last term, but the skipper is going about it the right way.

Yesterday, Smith produced a stunning strike in training, smashing a left-footed volley with the outside of his boot straight into the top corner.

The effort gave the keeper no chance and the 26-year-old wheeled away in celebration.

You can watch his superb effort in the video posted by the club Instagram account above.