Former England star Wayne Rooney hopes Huddersfield Town can stay in the Premier League.

Rooney helped inspire Everton to a 2-0 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium which pushed Town closer to the drop zone but Rooney had words of hope.

“Huddersfield have done fantastic this season,” said Rooney. “Hopefully they can stay in the league and I think the manager has done a great job.”

Rooney said Everton knew what to expect from Town and added: “We have seen videos and watching them throughout the season we know the try to play football.

“They close the space down and they are best on the counter attack but we stuck to our game plan and I thought we could have punished them before we got the second goal.”

Sam Allardyce, Everton’s third manager of the season, has guided the Toffeemen to Premier League safety but his long-term future remains uncertain.

“We have had three managers in one season which is not a normal situation,” said Rooney. “Sam has a thick skin but he has the support of the team and whatever happens happens.

“We have had a bit of time to work under Sam and we are moving in the right direction.

“We are ending the season well. We had a really difficult start to the season which probably knocked our confidence but we are finishing well.”