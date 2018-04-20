The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Southampton fans were left with mixed emotions after witnessing their side only manage a goalless draw at Leicester City last night.

Although Mark Hughes' side halted their four game league losing streak, a point does little for their Premier League survival hopes.

It is not exactly mission impossible for the Saints as club's have survived from the position they are in, or worse, on four occasions in Premier League history.

Whether they can join Bradford City (1999/00), West Ham United (2006/07), Fulham (2007/08) and Sunderland (2013/14) remains to be seen.

Despite the result not being ideal, some fans felt that if Manchester City beat Swansea City on Sunday then survival is still very much in their own hands.

However, others claimed a miracle was needed and that relegation was all but confirmed.

Meanwhile, there was also anger towards the board with supporters feeling the current predicament was down to the club's long-term transfer policy and poor managerial appointments over the past few years.

Have a look at the best reactions from Southampton supporters as they see their side edge closer to Premier League relegation....