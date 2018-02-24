Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a crucial victory over West Bromwich Albion today to boost their hopes of Premier League survival.

Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie netted for the Terriers on the day, before Craig Dawson pulled one back for the hosts.

Town held on to see out the win and send themselves 14th in the Premier League table - three points above the relegation zone.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from the clash.

Key moment

Steve Mounie calmly finishing past Ben Foster to hand Town a two-goal cushion.

Moan of the match

Why can’t Town do anything the easy way?!

Talking point

Is that West Brom dead and buried? Can Town write off one of their rivals?

Man of the match

Jonathan Hogg : Set the tempo for Town and was outstanding all day.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Jon Moss (Sunderland): Didn’t give Town much at The Hawthorns.

Atmosphere

Toxic for the home fans, unbridled joy for the visitors.

Verdict

A superb victory which could go a long way towards keeping Town in the top flight.