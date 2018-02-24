Huddersfield Town claimed a crucial victory over West Bromwich Albion today to boost their hopes of Premier League survival.
Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie netted for the Terriers on the day, before Craig Dawson pulled one back for the hosts.
Town held on to see out the win and send themselves 14th in the Premier League table - three points above the relegation zone.
Here are your quick-fire talking points from the clash.
Key moment
Steve Mounie calmly finishing past Ben Foster to hand Town a two-goal cushion.
Moan of the match
Why can’t Town do anything the easy way?!
Talking point
Is that West Brom dead and buried? Can Town write off one of their rivals?
Man of the match
Jonathan Hogg : Set the tempo for Town and was outstanding all day.
Tweet of the match
Referee watch
Jon Moss (Sunderland): Didn’t give Town much at The Hawthorns.
Atmosphere
Toxic for the home fans, unbridled joy for the visitors.
Verdict
A superb victory which could go a long way towards keeping Town in the top flight.