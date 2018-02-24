Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a huge win over West Bromwich Albion today to take them one step closer to Premier League survival.

Steve Mounie and Rajiv van la Parra netted for the Terriers before a tense climax was set up by Craig Dawson's header from a Baggies corner.

Town held on and recorded their eighth Premier League win of the season, taking them to 14th in the top-flight table.

Here's how today's action unfolded...

First half

4 Minutes: West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon has the first effort of the game - but it curls well over from 30 yards out.

21 Minutes: Collin Quaner picks up the ball and runs towards the WBA defence - he tries to find Steve Mounie but his pass is cut out by Ahmed Hegazi.

26 Minutes: Good skill from Grzegorz Krychowiak allows Gibbs to create space on the left; the full-back fizzes a ball into the area but his cross is over hit.

29 Minutes: A James McClean set piece is cleared by Mounie and Schindler who then try to get van La Parra on the break but he’s halted.

36 Minutes: Pritchard’s shot is blocked on the line by Steve Mounie before Baggies stopper Ben Foster denies van La Parra from the rebound. The ball then bounces around the area before Jonny Evans puts it behind for a corner.

39 Minutes: McClean tries his luck from 20 yards; his shot hits team-mate Rondon before falling into the hands of Lossl - the flag goes up for offside though.

43 Minutes: Phillips gets in behind the Town defence and chips a cross to an unmarked McClean in the area - but the Irishman blazes over from six yards out!

Second half

48 Minutes: Goal! Rajiv van La Parra guides a low Collin Quaner cross into the bottom corner of the net! Get In there!!

54 Minutes: Hogg does excellently to win the ball and find Van La Parra - the winger set up Danny Williams 20 yards out, who’s stinging effort was only inches wide.

56 Minutes: Goal! Steve Mounie is put through beautifully by Pritchard and he makes no mistake past Foster.

59 Minutes: Pritchard tries his luck from 20 yards out after driving at the WBA defence but Foster is equal to it.

64 Minutes: GOAL! Chris Brunt’s in-swinging corner is head in by Craig Dawson.

66 Minutes: West Brom keeper Foster makes an incredible save to deny Danny Williams’ 25 yard volley from finding the top corner.

70 Minutes: A Chris Brunt free-kick is superbly tipped over the bar by Lossl.

85 Minutes: West Bromwich Albion substitute Burke looks to be free in the area but Terence Kongolo is on hand with a great recovery challenge.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Hadergjonaj (Smith, 53’), Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo; Hogg, Williams; van la Parra (Ince, 89’), Pritchard (Depoitre, 77’), Quaner; Mounie.

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Smith, Malone, Whitehead, Sabiri.

Booked: Hadergjonaj

West Bromwich Albion (4-4-2): Foster; Gibbs, Evans, Hegazi, Dawson; Phillips (Burke, 81’), Barry (Livermore, 69’), Krychowiak, McClean; Rondon, Rodriguez.

Subs Not Used: Myhill, Nyom, Yacob, Brunt, McAuley.

Booked: Evans

Half time : West Bromwich Albion 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Attendance : 25,920

Next match : Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, Premier League, Saturday, March 3 (kick off 3pm)