Huddersfield Town claimed a vital victory over West Bromwich Albion yesterday to strengthen their hopes of Premier League survival.

Rajiv van la Parra opened the scoring for Town before Steve Monie handed the visitors a two-goal lead in the midlands.

Craig Dawson did pull one back for Alan Pardew's men, but Town held on to record a crucial three points at The Hawthorns and complete their first Premier League double.

Our photographer was there to capture all the match action as Town claimed the win, and he also took pictures of the away fans during the clash.

If you were at The Hawthorns yesterday, you may have been pictured by our man at the ground

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were snapped at the match!