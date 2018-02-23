Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew is determined his side can bounce back from a turbulent week with a strong performance and result against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Last week, Gareth Barry, Boaz Myhill, Jake Livermore and club captain Jonny Evans allegedly stole a taxi while at a training camp in Barcelona, leaving Pardew furious at some of his most influential players.

The incident came just days after the club announced the sacking of chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman due to the Baggies' poor run of form, with the ex-Newcastle United boss likely to be next in the firing line.

On the Barcelona incident, Pardew told Birmingham Live: "Of course I’m angry about the situation.

"It’s tempered with a results business.

"We need to get results.

"That incident magnified our situation and the only way we can get ourselves out of that spotlight is to win games.

"Our focus, for me, my staff and the team it’s about winning the game.

"This is a massive game against a Huddersfield side that have improved recently.

"They’ve had a couple of good results.

"We need to win for our fans, for ourselves, for our pride and show courage and honour in our performance."

Despite the incident highlighting the pressure on Pardew, the manager has been pleased with the reaction of his squad, who he says want to "show they mean business" this week.

"This week we’re a lot more focused and our desire levels are strong," he said.

"The group have come together a little bit to show they mean business.

"We only really have three scenarios in front of us.

"Either we perform the great escape, we go down with a fight and dignity or we go down with a whimper.

"I certainly hope it’s not the last one."

Focusing on the weekend clash with Town, Pardew said: "They’re a side I know fairly well because I’ve watched them two or three times this season and I have an ex-staff member there.

"I’m familiar with how they play, they pressure the opposition, they’re not going to make it easy for us, we’re not going to be able to roll them over and win comfortably, it’s going to be very tight and ferocious affair. It’s every bit as important to them of course."

Asked whether the clash with David Wagner's side is a must-win, he replied: "The word must-win is a bit of an irritant, but we know how important it is.

"Nothing’s over until it’s over. The fat lady isn't in the room yet."