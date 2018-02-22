The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Bromwich Albion striker Daniel Sturridge has been ruled out of the Baggies' crucial clash with Huddersfield Town this weekend due to injury.

The Liverpool loanee was substituted after just four minutes against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 12 days ago and has failed to overcome the hamstring injury in time to take on the Terriers this Saturday.

Sturridge joined the Baggies on loan in January in a bid for game time, but racked up just 78 minutes of action before being sidelined with another affliction.

With the striker out, Jay Rodriguez or Salomon Rondon will likely get the nod to lead the line from Alan Pardew.

In more positive news for the ex-Newcastle United manager, Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs are both available for the weekend clash after recovering from their respective ailments.