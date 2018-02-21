The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend in arguably the biggest match of their Premier League season so far.

Town travel to the Hawthorns to take on the league's bottom side, with a victory taking the Terriers 10 points above Alan Pardew's side.

A victory would also likely send Town higher up the Premier League table, with many of the bottom-half clubs facing each other in what could be a crucial weekend in the top flight.

Not only do Town travel to West Brom, but AFC Bournemouth take on Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion face Swansea City.

Should results go Town's way this weekend, David Wagner would find his side lying 13th in the Premier League, but a poor week for the Terriers could see them go into the following week's clash with Tottenham Hotspur in 19th.

A win for Town against a direct relegation rival this week is crucial, but who would you pick to beat the Baggies?

