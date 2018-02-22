Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Ben Hall

Huddersfield Town travel to the midlands this Saturday to face the Premier League's bottom club West Bromwich Albion.

Town currently sit seven points and three places above the Baggies, but have gone 296 minutes without an away goal in the Premier League - the last goal coming from Laurent Depoitre in the 1-1 draw at Southampton.

On the other side, West Brom have the worst home record in the league, winning only twice at the Hawthorns all season, scoring 14 goals - half of which have come from set-pieces.

If you're following the Terriers this weekend, take a look at our handy away day guide to The Hawthorns - and have a safe journey down!

What is the address?

West Bromwich Albion Football Club, The Hawthorns, Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, B71 4LF.

How many tickets have the blue and white army sold?

Town received an allocation of 2,737 for the clash, which has sold out.

What is the nearest train station to the ground?

The nearest train station to the ground is The Hawthorns which is only accessible via trains from Birmingham Moor Street, or Birmingham Snow Hill.

These trains are every 10 minutes on matchday.

They depart from Moor Street at :59, :09, :18, :29, :39 and :49 of the hour and take just 10 minutes to arrive outside the ground.

What is car parking like at The Hawthorns?

There is street parking or alternatively there are a few private matchday car parks at some local industrial units near the ground, or at Hawthorns station which costs £4.

You can park at Beeches Road Methodist Church (B70 6QE) for £5 or around the corner from the Vine pub on Roebuck Lane is a St John's Ambulance Depot that offers matchday parking for £3.

Away fans are encouraged to park on the east side of the stadium adjacent to Middlemore Road to ensure a smooth exit following the fixture.

Where is there to drink for away fans?

The best away pub for away fans is the Vine.

It is just a 10-minute walk away from the ground it is the most welcoming pub for away fans.

The pub is situated on Roebuck Street and there is also a fanzone on the back of the west stand which welcomes away supporters.

How much will a pie, pint and a programme cost?

A programme will set you back £3.50, which is the same price as programmes at the John Smith's Stadium, and a pie will set you back £3.40, with a pint also costing £3.40. A combined price of £10.30.

What happened the last time the two sides met?

Last time out a Rajiv van la Parra wonder-goal set apart the two teams in a 1-0 win for Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

The last time the two sides met at The Hawthorns was in April 2001, where the score was 1-1 in front of 17,542 fans.

Fan-favourite Andy Booth put the Terriers ahead in the seventh minute, but the lead only lasted 10 minutes before Jason Roberts equalised for the Baggies.