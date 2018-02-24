Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Daniel Rushworth

Huddersfield Town return to Premier League action this weekend as they travel to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion in a crucial game in the Terriers' survival bid.

The Baggies are rooted to the bottom of the table and a win for Town would extend the gap between the two clubs to 10 points.

Three points here will go along way to securing David Wagner's men a second season in the England's top flight.

Who's playing?

West Bromwich Albion vs Huddersfield Town - Premier League

When and where?

Saturday, February 24 (3pm) at the Hawthorns.

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app from 5:15pm, with Match of the Day airing on BBC One from 10:30pm and again on Sunday at 07.30am.

Extended highlights will be on Match Choice on Sky Sports Premier League from 10:30pm.

Weather Forecast?

According to BBC weather, it will be breezy with sunny intervals for the most part, with the temperature at around 4 degrees at kick off.

What has been said before the game?

David Wagner, Huddersfield Town head coach

"Home or away we always want to be positive - we know exactly what our strengths are and we know exactly what we feel confident with.

"We know exactly how we should perform and look to do this is in every single game home or away.

"We have done it in the last three games and this is exactly the momentum we always try to achieve; we have it at the moment and will fight to keep it for as long as we can.

"My thoughts on West Brom are irrelevant, I have my own expectations on my players and how we need to perform in this game.

"Even though I have lots of respect for West Brom we do have to focus on ourselves.

"It's a very difficult game and there is pressure for both teams but the players have shown in the past they are able to perform under pressure.

"This is what makes all of us even more confident we can get a good result on Saturday – a win would take us 10 points ahead of West Brom but we aren't worried about the table.

"Let's discuss it after the game and we will see how big the gap is because it genuinely makes no sense to discuss it before the game even though we are ahead in the table."

Alan Pardew, West Brom manager

"The guys around us have had a decent run and they’ve shared it out.

"That’s a worry, we need four or five or six to fall away a little bit.

"The middle pack are all together and then there’s us.

"We’ve not been able to cling on.

"Some of the performances since I’ve been here have been very good but we’ve not been to stay in touch.

"I’m convinced we’ve got the ability to do that, we’ve still got some big players missing and hopefully they’ll return.

"Chadli, Morrison, and Daniel. We still have options.

"The immediate concern for us is to try and put this week behind us as quickly as we can - learn lessons from it, as always - and try and get ourselves a win.

"Huddersfield are a side I know fairly well because I’ve watched them two or three times this season and i have an ex-staff member there.

"I’m familiar with how they play, they pressure the opposition, they’re not going to make it easy for us, we’re not going to be able to roll them over and win comfortably, it’s going to be very tight and ferocious affair. It’s every bit as important to them of course."

Any teams news?

Huddersfield Town are without instrumental midfielder Aaron Mooy for the trip to the Hawthorns.

The Australian is recovering from a foot injury sustained against AFC Bournemouth.

Elsewhere Wagner still has Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc Stankovic unavailable through long-term injuries, but will be able to call upon Laurent Depoitre after he returned to the squad against Manchester United.

Both Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe are also pushing for a recall to the starting 11 after their respective injuries.

West Brom will be without on loan Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, who has failed to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained against Chelsea.

Another key player out for West Brom is midfielder Nacer Chadli who has been out since December 23.

Tell me about West Brom

The Baggies have had a terrible season to present. They sacked Tony Pulis in November with the side one place outside the relegation zone.

Alan Pardew was appointed but has seen his side slide to the foot of the table going into today's game.

Jay Rodriquez is the clubs top scorer with eight goals this season, but their strength at home comes from set-pieces, having scored half of their goals from dead-ball situations.

League head-to-head record

HTAFC (27 wins), WBA (24 wins), draws (16)

Earlier in the season Town beat the Baggies 1-0, despite playing 33 minutes with 10 men after Christopher Schindler was set off.

A wonder-strike from Rajiv Van La Parra was enough to separate the two teams and moved the Terriers inside the top half of the table.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Pulis' men who rarely threatened Town.

Any match odds?

West Brom 21/20, Draw 23/10, Town 4/1 - according to Oddschecker.

After opening the scoring against Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League, midfielder Alex Pritchard is at 13/1 to open the scoring for the second time in as many matches.