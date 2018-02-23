Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to the Midlands this weekend for a Premier League relegation battle with West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies currently sit at the foot of the table and have lost their last four games in all competitions while Town are one place and one point above the drop zone heading into the game.

Managed by Alan Pardew, the 56-year-old replaced long-serving manager Tony Pulis back in November 2017.

However, with issues both on and off the field not improving, this weekend's clash could prove decisive for the boss' long-term future at the Hawthorns.

Ahead of the game the Examiner caught up with Mark Thomas from Albion Till We Die fan site, to get his thoughts on the goings-on at the Hawthorns as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season so far...

So what do you make of West Bromwich Albion's season so far? I guess pretty horrendous...

Yeah it's been awful for so many different reasons.

To be honest much of it dates back to the tail-end of last season under Tony Pulis, we were so poor and showed no signs of improving, the fans were fed up of Pulis and it appeared some of the players were too.

The sensible thing for former chairman John Williams would have been to get rid of him in the summer but instead he rewarded him with a new contract.

We actually made a couple of decent signings in the summer and the season started with a couple of wins but most fans could see that it was just a case of papering over the cracks.

The dour football remained, Pulis continued to play players out of position, supporters continued to stay away and the poor results continued. Finally in November, months later than he should have been, Pulis was sacked.

Much in keeping with how the club has been run over the last few years they made another uninspired managerial appointment in Alan Pardew. Whilst he has improved performances, results haven't improved and barring an unlikely run of results we are Championship-bound.

Could Alan Pardew really lose his job this weekend?

I think there's a strong possibility, yes. Pressure is building on him from not only supporters, of whom a good majority probably didn't want him anyway, but also from the club's hierarchy who are rumoured to be unhappy not only with the poor results but with the bad publicity created on the recent training camp trip to Barcelona.

The feeling around The Hawthorns is Pardew has very little authority over the players, indeed it's been rumoured that a number of players are unhappy with Pardew's coaching methods. Anything less than a win and Pardew could be gone.

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for?

There are so many players currently out of form that's it's really hard to pick one that could cause Town problems.

If I had to choose one I'd probably say Salomon Rondon - the big striker has generally struggled this season but did score a fantastic goal last time out against Southampton. Hopefully that will lift his confidence.

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League season so far?

Yeah you've done well, probably slightly better than what most neutral fans expected. I have to admit I had you down as certain relegation candidates.

Clearly you've been struggling of late but the Bournemouth win was vital for you. I still think it's going to be hard for Town to survive this season and I'd say Saturday's game is as important for you as it is us.

Which Town player would you like most like in the West Brom side, and why?

I haven't seen a great deal of Town over the last couple of seasons to be honest but the player that has stood out whenever I've seen him is Aaron Mooy. A classy player that looks at home in the Premier League.

West Brom vs Huddersfield Town: All-Time League Head-To-Head Record WBA Wins (24); Draws (16); HTAFC (27)

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings between the two sides?

I can't really recall any stand-out games between the two sides but the one thing I always associate with previous games against Town was the own goal scored by Gary Strodder back in our Third Division days in 1992.

A fantastic bullet-header, well worth checking out on Youtube for those that haven't seen it.

Score predictions?

Both sides badly need a win and neither are in good form. I can see a tense game filled with plenty of mistakes. 2-2.

Where do you think West Brom will finish this season? And Town?

Barring a huge turn-around in results I think we will go down this season, and we probably deserve to. We simply have to win tomorrow's game, anything less then I think that's it for us.

Sorry to say but I feel Town may be joining us in the Championship next season. You seem to have hit a poor run of form at the wrong time and perhaps you are lacking a little Premier League experience.