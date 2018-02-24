Huddersfield Town take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend in a match which could have serious consequences come the end of the season.

The Baggies are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with Alan Pardew clinging on to his job following last week's incidents.

Seven days ago Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore, Boaz Myhill and club captain Jonny Evans allegedly stole a taxi in Barcelona, leading to questions over Pardew's players' discipline and their determination to pull off another great escape.

On the other side, David Wagner and his men have put in three strong performances in their last three outings, claiming two wins and losing just once - to Manchester United.

The Terriers will be hoping to continue in that rich vein of form and stretch the gap between them and the Baggies to 10 points.

They will have to do so without influential midfielder Aaron mooy however, with the Australian sidelined with a deep gash on his knee sustained in the United match.

Here we will bring you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis from the vital Premier League match at The Hawthorns.