Huddersfield Town take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend in a match which could have serious consequences come the end of the season.
The Baggies are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with Alan Pardew clinging on to his job following last week's incidents.
Seven days ago Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore, Boaz Myhill and club captain Jonny Evans allegedly stole a taxi in Barcelona, leading to questions over Pardew's players' discipline and their determination to pull off another great escape.
On the other side, David Wagner and his men have put in three strong performances in their last three outings, claiming two wins and losing just once - to Manchester United.
The Terriers will be hoping to continue in that rich vein of form and stretch the gap between them and the Baggies to 10 points.
They will have to do so without influential midfielder Aaron mooy however, with the Australian sidelined with a deep gash on his knee sustained in the United match.
Here we will bring you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis from the vital Premier League match at The Hawthorns.
Key Events
FT: West Bromwich Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 2
The referee blows for the full-time whistle and Huddersfield Town have recorded a crucial away win!
It hasn’t been pretty in the slightest but goals from Rajiv van La Parra and Steve Mounie earn Town back-to-back Premier League wins at a crucial part of the season.
That’s it from today’s LIVE Matchday Blog but stick with us as we bring you all the post-match reaction from the manager’s press conference with our LIVE Blog.
Added Time
The referee indicates an additional four minutes will be played here - I’m on the edge of my seat here....HOLD ON TOWN!
Substitution
89 Minutes: Tom Ince comes on for Rajiv van La Parra as the pressure starts to build on Town...
Great Block!
85 Minutes: Substitute Burke looks to be free in the area but Terence Kongolo is on hand with a great recovery challenge.
Yellow Card
83 Minutes: West Brom captain Evans is booked for a late tackle on Williams as the midfielder burst forward from a good pass from van La Parra.
Substitution
81 Minutes: Oliver Burke replaces Phillips for the Baggies - still 2-1 to Town here and they are looking the more likely to add to their advantage at the moment.
Substitution
76 Minutes: Laurent Depoitre replaces Alex Pritchard - positive move from David Wagner with the game so finely poised.
More Baggies Pressure...
70 Minutes: A Chris Brunt free-kick is superbly tipped over the bar by Lossl - the Northern Irishman has posed a real threat for the Baggies since his introduction.
Substitution
69 Minutes: Jake Livermore replaces Gareth Barry for the home side - a number of ironic cheers for that one from the home side.
Great Save!
66 Minutes: West Brom keeper Foster makes an incredible save to deny Danny Williams’ 25 yard volley from finding the top corner.
West Bromwich Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 2
64 Minutes: Chris Brunt’s in-swinging corner is head in by Craig Dawson - we have a game on again!
Great Defending...
62 Minutes: Terence Kongolo makes a great challenge on Matt Phillips as the winger ran into the area - corner..
Great Play!
59 Minutes: Pritchard tries his luck from 20 yards out after driving at the WBA defence but Foster is equal to it.
Substitution
57 Minutes: James McClean is replaced by Chris Brunt for West Bromwich Albion.
West Bromwich Albion 0 Huddersfield Town 2
56 Minutes: Town double their lead to a chorus of boos from the home crowd - Steve Mounie is put through beautifully by Pritchard and he makes no mistake past Foster.
Great Effort!
54 Minutes: Hogg does excellently to win the ball and find Van La Parra - the winger set up Danny Williams 20 yards out, who’s stinging effort was only inches wide.
Substitution
52 Minutes: Tommy Smith replaces Hadergjonaj - with the Swiss international on a booking it’s a smart move with the side being 1-0 up.
West Bromwich Albion 0 Huddersfield Town 1
48 Minutes: A perfect start for Town this half as Rajiv van La Parra guides a low Collin Quaner cross into the bottom corner of the net! Get In there!!
Second Half
46 Minutes: The players are out for the second period; no changes for either side as Jay Rodriguez gets the match back underway.
Stat Attack!
HT: West Bromwich Albion 0 Huddersfield Town 0
Well that won’t live long in the memory but it will be Town who will be happier at the break here - it’s been a cagey opening 45 minutes.
Alex Pritchard having Town’s best chance; meeting a cut back only for his effort to be blocked by Steve Mounie.
Meanwhile, at the other end, McClean blazed over from six yards out meeting a Phillips cross at the end of the half.
Baggies Chance!
43 Minutes: Phillips gets in behind the Town defence and chips a cross to an unmarked McClean in the area - but the Irishman blazes over from six yards out!
Great Block!
42 Minutes: Superb block from Hadergjonaj as West Brom put a ball in the box looking for McClean.
Offside
39 Minutes: McClean tries his luck from 20 yards; his shot hits team-mate Rondon before falling into the hands of Lossl - the flag goes up for offside though.
Chance!
36 Minutes: And what a good one it was! Pritchard’s shot is blocked on the line by Steve Mounie before Baggies stopper Ben Foster denies van La Parra from the rebound. The ball then bounces around the area before Jonny Evans puts it behind for a corner. So Close!
End-To-End...
The game has opened up now but it is still really lacking in any real quality from either side - still 0-0 here.
Yellow Card
30 Minutes: Florent Hadergjonaj brings down McClaen with the referee booking the full-back and awarding the Baggies a free-kick near the corner flag.
Quick Break...
29 Minutes: A James McClean set piece is cleared by Mounie and Schindler who then try to get van La Parra on the break but he’s halted.
Close Call...
28 Minutes: Quaner, full of running, tries to break into the area, but the referee blows for a foul against him on Gareth Barry. That looked soft to me...
Great Skill...
26 Minutes: Good skill from Grzegorz Krychowiak allows Gibbs to create space on the left; the full-back fizzes a ball into the area but his cross is over hit.