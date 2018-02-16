Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four senior West Bromwich Albion 's players were involved in “an incident” during the club’s mid-winter training trip to Spain.

The Baggies announced on Friday they have opened an investigation into the matter and said the quartet will be “subject to the full rigours of our internal disciplinary procedures”, and will make no further comment until their investigation is completed.

It comes after The Sun alleged a taxi was stolen from a McDonald's drive-thru and left abandoned outside the luxury five-star hotel they were staying in.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The report goes on to claim police 'hauled the players from their beds' at the one boutique hotel and took the unnamed stars to the local police station.

According to a source in the story: "They decided to take a taxi to a McDonald’s drive-through nearby and somehow and for some reason, left there in the cab but without the cab driver.

“The receptionist at the hotel they were staying at phoned police when she saw the taxi had been left unattended outside.

“Around the same time Mossos (Regional Mossos d'Esquadra polic - Spanish police) received a call from the stranded taxi driver.

“The four players who had got back to their hotel in the cab were taken to a local police station.

“They weren’t formally arrested but they were identified as part of a police investigation into them. The taxi was taken about 5.30am on Thursday and returned to its rightful owner around 8am.”