Bookmakers were left licking their wounds with Davy Russell and Gordon Elliott teaming-up to win Saturday’s Grand National with Tiger Roll holding on from Pleasant Company in an Irish clean sweep.

The pair combined to be the leading jockey and trainer at last month’s Cheltenham Festival and once again tasted top-level success with the diminutive Tiger relishing the test over Aintree’s National fences, leading home a 1-2-3-4 for those across the Irish Sea.

Fortunes turned towards the layers at the weekend however, with BetVictor one of plenty layers profiting from the defeats of both Arsenal and Manchester United on Sunday – turned over by Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion during a rather underwhelming weekend of Premier League.

That won’t have minded Huddersfield Town fans though, with the Terriers all-but securing next season’s top-flight status with Saturday’s last gasp success against Watford.

Tom Ince’s 90th minute winner saw David Wagner’s side beat the Hornets by the solitary goal at the John Smith’s and BetVictor have cut the Terriers to 1/7 to retain their PL status next term, with Stoke City cut to 1/16 from 1/7 after throwing away a lead to draw 1-1 at West Ham United on Monday.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

West Bromwich Albion 1/500

Stoke City 1/16

Southampton 2/5

Swansea City 9/2

Huddersfield Town 9/2

14/1 Bar

Southampton were cut to 2/5 from Even Money with BetVictor to be relegated after throwing away a lead to lose 3-2 to Chelsea at the weekend, and are now five points adrift of Swansea City hovering just above the bottom three.

BetVictor make both Swansea and Town the 9/2 joint fourth-favourites for the drop but I expect the Swans to offer the Saints a glimmer of hope with little expected from back-to-back games at Manchester City, and then at home to Chelsea at the Liberty.

Town meanwhile, are 7/4 favourites when hosting Everton next weekend, with the visitors perhaps surprisingly 2/1 underdogs and 9/4 with BetVictor to leave with a point.

