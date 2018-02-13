Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Bromwich Albion striker Daniel Sturridge is a doubt for the Huddersfield Town clash on Saturday week after hobbling off the pitch against Chelsea FC on Monday.

The Liverpool loanee - who has had 31 injuries over the last five years - was substituted after feeling his hamstring tighten following a chase for possession with Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Baggies manager Alan Pardew hopes to have the forward back within two weeks, but any setback could see Sturridge miss the Town match at the Hawthorns on Saturday, February 24.

"We need him up and running as it's goals we've struggled with," said the boss.

"He felt his hamstring after a 60m sprint in the first moments of the game. We'll have to nurse him. He won't play next week but hopefully the week after."

He added: "There have been so many drawn games we should have won, and losing Daniel Sturridge after three minutes was a blow in itself.

"If we can get two or three wins in our next group of games we can put pressure on the other teams."

After the Baggies' FA Cup fifth round clash with Southampton this weekend, Pardew's side take on Town, Watford, AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City in their next six matches.