Huddersfield Town are being heavily backed to stay in the Premier League , despite bookmakers making them second favourites ( 5/4 ) to be relegated.

There’s been a wide range of bets on the Terriers staying in the top flight, attracting 13 per cent of all bets since June 1.

Town are understandably a sizable price to win the Premier League, being touted as a lofty 1500/1 to ‘do a Leicester ’ and win the title.

In regards to David Wagner 's men finishing in the Champions League spots, they’re a 250/1 long-shot.

A top half finish is more than achievable according to bookies, with the Terriers priced at just 10/1 to finish in the top 10.

Laurent Depoitre has been given Town's biggest chance of winning the Golden Boot at 250/1 .

On Town's 2018/19 campaign, Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek said: "Huddersfield Town and David Wagner will have one aim this season; to stay in the Premier League.

"If they succeed then it is another feather in the cap of the manager, who will surely attract attention from Europe's elite soon enough."