The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Manchester City this weekend with the Terriers in need of points ahead of the end of the Premier League season.

Town sit just three points clear of the bottom three after losing to Everton last time out, with rivals Southampton claiming victory over south coast rivals AFC Bournemouth.

That puts pressure on David Wagner's side to claim more points ahead of the final whistle, but the Terriers' run-in is considerably tougher than their rivals'.

Town face Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their final three matches, while the Saints take on Everton, Swansea City and Man City, Stoke City face Crystal Palace and Swansea and the Swans take on the 18th and 19th-placed sides as well as Bournemouth.

This weekend will therefore be crucial to Town's survival hopes and if you can't make it to the Etihad Stadium, you can still watch the clash on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Premier League will be showing the match live on Sunday, May 6, with coverage starting from 12.30pm.

The clash kicks off an hour later, with Chelsea's match against Liverpool following the Terriers on the same channel.

Fans who do not have a Sky Sports subscription can still watch the match with a Now TV day pass , which costs £7.99.

Highlights will be available shortly afterwards for Sky Sports subscribers, while Match of the Day 2 starts on BBC1 at 10.30pm.