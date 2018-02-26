The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Collin Quaner believes Huddersfield Town's victory over West Bromwich Albion was one of their most important wins of the season so far.

Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie netted for the Terriers, with Craig Dawson pulling one back for the hosts, to send Town 14th in the Premier League table - three points clear of the bottom three.

The win sees West Brom remain rooted to the foot of the table, with Alan Pardew's side now seven points from safety with 10 matches to play.

Here's everything Quaner had to say after the hard-fought clash.

Quaner on... picking up points against rivals

"If there are teams who are near us in the table, for us it is bigger to win and we want to go there to win.

"But we also know that those games are really hard games and you saw today why.

"It was really not easy but the team did very well and we deserved the three points.

"It was definitely one of the most important wins of the season so far."

Quaner on... the second-half performance

"We did very well in the second half.

"We defended well all together and used our chances, which was the most important thing.

"We did quite well."

Quaner on... his own form

"I'm happy to play and I'm happy to have another 90 minutes.

"I want to play every week if it's possible and I want to help the team try to achieve all our goals this season.

"Today we took another big step."

Quaner on... competition for places

"It's not something we really focus on.

"It's good for us, it's good for the team to have good quality and it's also good for training.

"It's good that everyone has to fight every week for his place.

"It makes the quality higher and also our game at the weekend will be better.

"It's just the way it is and that's like in every team."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Quaner on... league table

"I don't even know where we are.

"We don't try to look at the table because it's not important for us to look at it.

"It's not something we can influence directly - for us it's game after game.

"We managed this week and now we focus on our next opponent next week and go game after game.

"If we do what we are supposed to do and can do then we will end where we deserve to."

Quaner on... confidence

"Every win gives you confidence - for the players and the team.

"It's really important also away from home.

"It makes no sense to look at the other teams and how they played, because at the end we just have to look at ourself and that's the most important thing."

Quaner on... West Brom

"These teams are mostly the more physical teams and sometimes it's even harder because they have a lot of pace also and the work forwards so you have to work hard defensively.

"Against these teams sometimes there's not much football playing so sometimes you don't have ,many opportunities and you can't play real football - just tackles and challenges.

"That was the most important thing today."

Quaner on... Wembley

"Going to Wembley to play there will also be a special game, but right now the most important thing is to recover then we will prepare for Tottenham."