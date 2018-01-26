Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will not make the mistake of under-estimating Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

That’s the promise from head coach David Wagner to the fans as he prepares for the big fourth-round clash at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Wagner seems certain to make wholesale changes against Steve Cotterill’s side, having confirmed Town’s priority in the remainder of the season is to secure Premier League survival.

But he is also focused on booking a place in Monday night’s fifth-round draw at the expense of a Birmingham team placed second bottom of the Championship and through courtesy of a Sam Gallagher strike in a 1-0 third-round win over Burton Albion.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We will not underestimate them based on their position in the league table – we have seen a lot of games they have played so far this season and are totally aware of their strength,” said Wagner.

“They are a very good team and you see the names in their side and they are good, proper Championship names.

“They play decent football if you give them space, they often press the opposition high and are very aggressive.

“They have had some problems, offensively they struggle to score goals and this is why they are in the bottom three, but we will give them all the respect they deserve.

“It’s up to us to make sure their quality cannot shine and we make sure we can win this football match with our identity.”

Wagner says Town can detach themselves from the Premier League survival battle and concentrate on the job in hand before Liverpool visit the John Smith’s on Tuesday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I would not link both competitions – they are independent from each other,” he explained.

“In the Premier League we are in the middle of the race with 10 teams to survive and in the FA Cup we are still in it and want to go further.

“That is why I can separate both competitions from each other and this will be important for our focus.

“As a footballer and a sportsman you like to be successful – you like to win and that is the case for us, whatever the competition.

“Wins in any competition help to let you believe and grow and gives you confidence – even if the competitions have no connection to each other.”

So are Town contenders to win the FA Cup, like some of the underdog winners of the past?

“I have no idea – I haven’t thought about it and every team who is involved in the competition can win it,” he said.

“But this is nothing that is in my head or interests me at the moment – only how we can beat Birmingham is what matters right now.”