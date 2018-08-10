Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner sends Huddersfield Town into battle against Chelsea with “a very good feeling” about the unity and ability of his squad.

The German head coach could well give debuts to a handful of his summer signings against Maurizio Sarri’s beaten Community Shield finalists.

Latest signing Isaac Mbenza arrived only hours ago, speaking little English and knowing only former Montpellier teammate Steve Mounie among his new mates at PPG Canalside.

Wagner says he has settled in straight away, however, and isn’t worried that Town’s transfer window spending is much less than many of their rivals.

But will it be harder this season to stay up?

“It is difficult, in general, to compare one season with another,” said Wagner, who has ruled out only rehab duo Danny Williams and Erik Durm.

“The three teams who went down last season, Stoke, West Brom and Swansea were all established Premier League clubs.

“When you look at the teams who got promoted, these are proper British football clubs as well, and I think they have shown their strength in the transfer window as well.

“But it doesn’t mean anything with where people will finish.

“In general, yes, money decides who has more quality but, as we all together know, it isn’t the only thing which decides where people finish in the table.

“If this was the case, it is very easy to say who is in the top six, who wins the title and who gets relegated.

“If money is the only thing that decides then it’s clear we will be the team who are in the bottom three. This was exactly the same last season and we were not in the bottom three, so it shows that money is not everything.”

Wagner could hand a debut to goalkeeper Ben Hamer against a Chelsea side with the most expensive keeper in the world, £71m Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“We again have to find our weapons, to find again our solutions, and we are aware of our circumstances and we take our role,” added the boss.

“We know where we are, we know where we come from and accept it. We will not make us smaller than we are and we will not make us bigger than we are because this makes no sense.

“We will try to push as far as we can and we will not give ourselves any limits, and then we will see what we get out of this season. Nothing has changed for us.

“It’s a new season. Everything starts with zero. We have a slightly different group to what we have done in the other transfer windows in the summer. It was quiet with seven or eight new signings whereas in the seasons before we had 12, 13, 14, I don’t know exactly the numbers.

“The group in itself felt more established, because there were fewer changes. To keep your key players shows a strong transfer window, too, and this is why I was happy and satisfied with our transfer window.”