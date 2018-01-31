Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans were angry and frustrated about two penalty appeals which had different results.

Town substitute Collin Quaner was denied when challenged from behind in the Liverpool box when Town could potentially have got back to 2-1 with a spot-kick.

Then Liverpool’s Emre Can was rewarded with a penalty at the other end when challenged by Phil Billing 12 minutes from time, Mo Salah scoring to complete the 3-0 Reds’ win.

The decisions by Leicestershire referee Kevin Friend left many Town fans irate.

Former Premier League referee Chris Foy, however, told BT Sport viewers the man in the middle had got both decisions correct.

“Kevin Friend got both instances right, no doubt on that,” said Foy, 55, who took charge of 261 top-flight matches.

“The first one, Quaner has got his hand on the chest of Robertson, he feels a slight contact and throws himself to the floor. It’s not a penalty.

“Then the one with Emre Can is completely different because Can is in possession of the ball and is clearly fouled. It’s a foul challenge from behind.

“You can make a case for his hand on his shoulder, he fouls him with the leg, it’s a penalty kick.

“It’s quite clear and the first one isn’t.

“They are not comparable these two situations, absolutely no doubt. I am more than happy with what the referee has done in these situations.”