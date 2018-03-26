The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner would love to see safe standing in the South Stand of the John Smith’s Stadium.

A fan-movement consisting of the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association, the Cowshed Loyal and Stand Up For Town supporters groups are currently trying to encourage Huddersfield Town Football Club to get behind the movement.

And when asked about the campaign, the German head coach was aware of the current situation and the mood for change.

“I think a big reason why clubs changed their stadiums to all-seaters was because of the Hillsborough disaster,” David Wagner said.

“I have every respect for why England changed it a long time ago but what I can say is that in Germany safe standing works.

“I am aware now in England that they are trying in some stadiums to make it happen as well.

“If we were to be chosen as one then I would love it because our supporters in the South Stand always stand the whole time anyway so maybe it will be more comfortable for them.”

Throughout the international break the Huddersfield Examiner we will be running a series of articles on the issue of Safe Standing with the intention of canvassing opinion and debate.

We want to hear your views on this issue not only in the poll below but also via our Huddersfield Town Examiner Facebook page , @ExaminerHTAFC , @StandUpForTown or via the Stand Up For Town website .