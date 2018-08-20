Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans want to see their team more on the front foot in upcoming matches.

Even against the class and quality of the Premier League champions and on the back of a sobering 6-1 drubbing by Manchester City at the Etihad, fans believe Town should be more positive in their approach.

David Wagner was without regular trio Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg and centre-back Mathias Zanka Jorgensen and switched formation, playing the returning Jon Gorenc Stankovic as a No 6.

Stankovic scored Town’s goal, but they were playing against the tide as City captured 77% of possession to dominate.

Now, Wagner says Town’s season effectively starts against Cardiff City at home on Saturday, and the fans are keen to see the blue and white stripes deliver after opening defeats to Chelsea and City have left them bottom of the Premier League table.

Bryan, from Slaithwaite, says: “Not the ideal game to be without key players.

“Just hope that we can show more attacking play in the next few games.

“It would seem goalscoring is going to be a major problem again this season. Should have been addressed in the summer.

“Let’s hope DW can come up with a solution before we get marooned at the foot of the table.”

Roger, in Kirkburton, added: “Sadly Town were totally outclassed, no gentle way to put it, and just hoping this result and performance doesn’t dent their confidence as we have a very winnable game on Saturday.”

Tony, who supports from Salendine Nook, agrees.

“I predicted a 5-1 defeat,” he said. “This result came as no surprise because the millions spent by the likes of Man City just shows the disparity between the top six and the rest.

“Our season starts next week against Cardif. Up the Town.”

Ian Robertson wants to see Town having a real go pushing forward.

“I hope this very defensive approach is not a sign of things to come,” he explained.

“Town must attack much more, especially against the teams they could beat.

“If they fail to produce more exciting football I, and I am sure a lot of other supporters, simply will not turn up.

“Last season there were some pretty boring home games, like Burnley, but we expect better this season.”

Terry, based in Fenay Bridge, isn’t getting too downhearted.

“Very unfortunate to have the main midfielders missing,” he explained.

“I think we will see a very different side against Cardiff.

“Well done to Stankovic to last out. Hamer indifferent, but remember who perhaps kept us in the Prem?

“Overall pretty much expected.”

Paul, in Romford, is similarly chilled

“Truly well beaten - just shows that missing Kevin De Bruyne does not weaken Man City as much as missing stalwarts like Mooy, Hogg and Zanka all at once hurts Town.

“Thought out spirit was good and am relaxed about nil points after two games - anything more would have been a bonus.

“Perhaps unfair to judge players who were out of their normal position in a weakened team against a team like City, but I thought Sabiri was very disappointing and Stankovic was off the pace.

“On the plus side, I was very happy with Kongola, Schindler, Lowe and thought Hamer had a good game - overall his stop rate was good, his distribution was good and he probably had more touches of the ball than anyone else (plus he appeared to lose a contact lens just before his one howler!).”

Ian, down in Newark, also felt Town suffered by missing their main men.

“City were superb but Town badly missed the commitment of Zanka, Hogg and Mooy,” he said.

“The midfield didn’t seem to have clear roles and were too slow to spot the dangers. Kongolo was my man of the match.”

Some fans, however, are were more critical of the display.

Luke, in Lockwood, questioned: “Where was the Terrier Spirit?

“Once City scored it was just ‘how many’.

“Same problems as last season. Not one ounce of pace anywhere in the team.”

Flockton-based Tom declared: “Dreadful. The tactics of defending deep against top-six sides doesn’t work. We would be better being more attack-minded.”

Mark, in Lockwood, is on the same page.

“Negative attacking policy will always yield zero points,” he says. “Awful to watch this negative tactic and thus leads to terrible reviews. Wouldn’t it be nice to actually attack some top teams?”