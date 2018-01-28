Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele apologised to his teammates for the mistake which cost Huddersfield Town a clear passage into the FA Cup fifth round.

Centre-back Hefele was caught out for Lukas Jutkiewicz’s equaliser in Town’s 1-1 draw against Birmingham City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town must now negotiate a tricky replay at St Andrew’s if they are to progress in the Cup this season.

Hefele believes Town would have won but for his blunder and said: “It was a tough game.

“The first half we played very well and created some chances and we should have won the game 1-0.

“I did this mistake and I am sorry for the team because they worked very hard.

“I want to play out from the back and it goes a little bit wrong. He takes the shot and it goes directly in the corner.

“It was very unlucky for me because I thought I played all right, but it is what it is.

“Now we have to take the longer way with the away game. But if we win we are in the next round.”

Asked if the replay was another game Town didn’t need, Hefele replied: “You have to take it, this is England. There are so many games.”

Town have little turnaround time before Liverpool at home on Tuesday and Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Hefele said: “We have some big clubs coming up. Liverpool on Tuesday - and we don’t have to think about Saturday yet.

“Liverpool are a big, big team and the manager will prepare us properly and we will fight on Tuesday to get something out of the game.”

Hefele reckons his injury problems are behind him now and added: “I feel good. I have no problems with my Achilles now. I am fine and I just want to play, but that is down to the manager.”