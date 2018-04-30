Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town missed out on the chance to push themselves further towards Premier League safety at the weekend with a damaging 2-0 defeat to Everton.

Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gana Gueye scored either side of half time for the visitors, forcing Town to within just three points of the relegation zone.

In a cruel weekend for the Terriers, Southampton managed to close the gap on David Wagner's side with a 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth, Stoke City earned a point against Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion beat Newcastle United.

Although the Baggies have almost certainly left it too late - which is recognised by caretaker manager Darren Moore - the other bosses were confident of their sides' survival hopes.

Here's what each of the bottom six bosses had to say after their weekend results.

David Moyes - West Ham United

Lost 4-1 to Manchester City

"They were far better than us, outstandingly good, and we didn't do well enough.

"We found a way back at half-time, but we can't have any complaints. They were excellent and we didn't defend as well as we have against other big teams.

"We couldn't get close to them. I wanted to challenge them, I wanted to do better, so I'm disappointed.

"I’m not as anxious [about relegation] as when I came in, because we were in the bottom three then. So the big job is to stay out the bottom three, we've got three games to go.

"In the main, our form at the stadium here has been pretty good, up until today we’d won three, drawn three and lost one.

"I’m hoping that one of those games we can take points and we go to Leicester next week, so if we can turn one of those into a win then we’ll be okay."

David Wagner - Huddersfield Town

Lost 2-0 to Everton

"In the end we've been beaten by a quality team.

"It's disappointing for us of course it is and I'll allow everybody who supports Huddersfield Town to be disappointed today, maybe tomorrow.

"But afterwards everybody has to see we might not have been able to use the first match point, but we have three further ones and this is exactly what we asked for.

"Will 35 points be enough to stay up? I don't think so. This means everybody who has 35 points or less has to make sure they collect more points and this is the case for us."

Carlos Carvalhal - Swansea City

Lost 1-0 to Chelsea

"There are negatives and positives from this game.

"The negative is we lose, the positive is we play against a strong team, playing like a strong team play.

"We went head-to-head, we play from the back with quality, never with the temptation to play long balls

"I’m very, very happy with the performance, vey, very happy with the commitment, my players play with the heart.

"I’m happy with the fans. In this moment, all clubs are playing under pressure, and my team playing under pressure gave a good answer.

"It is something very positive. If we play like that under pressure then the pressure is welcome because we play in a good way to stay in the division.

"What we must do is keep the momentum of the performance in the last games, because if we play like that we will achieve the necessary points to stay in the competition."

Mark Hughes - Southampton

Won 2-1 against AFC Bournemouth

"I think everybody understood the significance of the result for us, vitally important that we got maximum points.

"A draw, in my view, wouldn't have been enough to allow us to still be within a chance of staying in this league.

"It's been a challenge for everybody to get back to winning ways, it's been a long time, too long given the quality we have.

"You've just got to find a way and that's what the guys were able to do today.

"It was a bit of a roller-coaster for everyone connected with Southampton given the last five, 10 minutes, but we stuck at it, got blocks, headed things away, had two fantastic saves from Alex McCarthy.

"The key was to get the three points, but it's just one part of what we need to do."

Paul Lambert - Stoke City

Drew 0-0 at Liverpool

"We came here and played a fantastic game against a team with one foot in the Champions League final and has been scoring for fun, with one of the best players in Europe at the moment scoring for fun.

"We have handled everything that was thrown at us and might have sneaked it. The performance of the team as outstanding. We couldn't have asked for anything more.

"It makes the last couple of games really interesting and I'll take that."

Darren Moore - West Bromwich Albion

Won 1-0 at Newcastle United

"The club has asked me to step in and fulfil a role, and all I'm echoing is just what's going on at the football club: we are all working, we are just working hard and we look to the next game, and that's all it really is.

"It's no different. We can't cry over spilled milk. What's gone on has gone on and there's nothing we can do about what's gone on.

"We just look to the next game, and this was a difficult game and we have had to work extremely hard to get a positive result. I am pleased and proud for the football club that we have got a positive result.

"What's gone on, we can wonder, we can [talk about] ifs and buts - we ain't gong to change what's gone on at the start of the season."