Huddersfield Town ended their short pre-season tour in Germany with two defeats and a draw over the weekend.

It marked the end of a busy schedule for David Wagner's side as preparations step up for the new season.

The Terriers lost back-to-back games in the Interwetten Cup on Saturday, losing to Real Betis and Werder Bremen in two 45-minute matches.

That was then followed up with a 1-1 draw with SV Darmstadt on Sunday afternoon.

Steve Mounie got Town's only goal of the weekend, while new signings Ramadan Sobhi and Adama Diakhay played their first minutes since joining the club this summer.

Here is a closer look at the key points to come out of the weekend for David Wagner and his side.

There is strength in depth

Wagner put out two different starting 11s on each day - with Abdelhamid Sabiri - the only player beginning in both games.

Sunday's performance was a much better one than the previous day, but Saturday's team were far from pushovers.

The whole squad will push on between now and the start of the season, and with the likes of Aaron Mooy on the bench - not to mention the Danish duo still to return from the World Cup - Wagner cannot complain about a lack of options in any area of the field.

A finisher is needed

For all of the options, however, a lack of goals will be a slight concern for the Terriers.

Mounie's late goal against Darmstadt was their only goal of the tour and this is an area Wagner will want to sharpen up over the coming weeks.

There is lots of nice build-up play and getting into useful positions on the edge of the area, but that final ball or composed touch at the vital moment is lacking at the moment.

It seems all teams are constantly on the look-out for that fox-in-the-box type of striker and Town will be no different.

Diakhaby looks a gem

Fans only got to see an hour of new signing Adama Diakhaby over the weekend but in that time they will have been impressed with what they saw.

He was strong and direct in his running and has pace to burn. If he can deliver on a consistent basis for Town then he will be a real handful for any opposing Premier League side.

It is early days and the manager admitted Diakhaby still needs to learn about his new teammates, but the former Monaco player could be a really influential player for Town in 2018/19.

Coleman fluffs his chance

Joel Coleman had a chance to stake his claim for the goalkeeping jersey but fluffed his chance on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was at fault for both goals in the clash with Real Betis and his showing would not have gone unnoticed by Wagner.

Summer recruit Ben Hamer was solid in the Darmstadt game but it's unlikely he will replace Lossl straight away so he will have to make do with the back-up position for now.

A loan could be the best option for Coleman to develop away from the Huddersfield spotlight.

One-day tournaments are a great idea - for fans

All of the fans of the four clubs would have enjoyed watching their side at the Interwetten Cup on Saturday.

The tournament saw four 45-minute games take place during the afternoon. It was a useful run-out for all four teams and a chance for the fans to mingle together in the stands.

But in terms of getting much useful out of it, they were more glorified training sessions than anything. As Wagner said post-match, it was about Town getting through unscathed rather than winning the competition.