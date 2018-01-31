Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool may have more exotic destinations on their sat nav and passport pages, but boss Jurgen Klopp revealed why he’d be more than delighted to return to Huddersfield Town in the Premier League next season.

Not only does he want his former colleague David Wagner to guide his team to survival because he and the Town head coach are close friends.

But Klopp loves the fact the John Smith’s Stadium is just a short journey by bus - rather than a plane ride away!

Asked if Town can retain their status this season and what the chances are, Klopp replied: “Still very good.

“Of course to stay in the Premier League is a very difficult thing to do for most of the clubs.

“So I think, when somebody thought before the season, where would Huddersfield be at the end of January, I’m not sure a lot of people would have thought not in a relegation position.

“They are not. They are where everybody should expect Huddersfield to be, I would say.

“They are in a proper position to fight for the league. Good.”

Klopp said it wasn’t really his job to comment on Town, but he did offer some advice about continuing to battle.

“We came here for a friendly game (at the beginning of last season) and the crowd were more excited then,” said Klopp.

“They were happy about playing football in the Championship and that we were here for a friendly.

“I was at a small club at Mainz and we celebrated ourselves and (doing well in) the league.

“It helps a team. They don’t care about which opponent, just go for it.

“I would love to come back here again because we can come with the bus - we don’t have to fly!

“In an hour, we were here. Huddersfield, stay in the league!”