All the talk in the Match of the Day studio was on the controversial use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during Huddersfield Town's defeat to Manchester United.

The technology is being tested during this season's FA Cup with the Fifth Round clash at the John Smith's Stadium one of the games chosen for a trial.

With United leading the tie heading towards half-time courtesy of a third-minute strike from Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata thought he had doubled his side's lead just before the interval.

However, the 'goal' was referred to VAR with TV viewers shown a series of wobbly lines before the effort was eventually ruled out for offside.

And although it was later stressed these lines were not used in the final decision-making, it left a lot to be desired.

Speaking on the BBC highlights show, former defender Matthew Upson said: “It has to be tidied up, these lines weren't used to determine the decision but it's what the public saw watching the game live.

“If you saw those lines then it wouldn't give you much confidence in VAR.”

And although fellow pundit Leon Osman felt the system got the decision right, he believed there would have been no complaints if the system was used or not in this instance.

“It's close but if you are going to use the system then you are going to have to make sure you get it right,” Osman said.

“It's difficult for the linesman to see and nobody would have given him grief for not getting that decision spot-on.

“It does slow the game down and takes momentum away from the crowd though and sometimes that isn't a good thing.”

Matthew Upson added: “The biggest fear with VAR is the game isn't perfect, Jose Mourinho alluded to the fact we need to make this system perfect.

“How can we make this system perfect? The game isn't played in a perfect environment.

“It just brings a negative part to the game – it's not like goal line technology which is very clear and quick.”