The Match of the Day experts were full of praise for the work David Wagner has done with Huddersfield Town this season despite their loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

A double from South Korean forward Son Heung-min gave Spurs a comfortable victory at Wembley Stadium ahead of their crucial mid-week Champions League clash with Juventus.

For Town, they now face a run of games against sides also battling for Premier League survival in a period which will undoubtedly shape their season.

Speaking on the BBC highlights show, former midfielder Danny Murphy said: “I think he (David Wagner) deserves a lot of praise for what he has achieved so far with that squad.

“It's a really really good season so far – but it's job not done.

“The next two games, Swansea City and Crystal Palace at home, David Wagner will really fancy.

“If they can win those games it puts them on 36 points – that's unbelievable.”

Gary Lineker added: “They've got 30 points now with nine games to go – they would have taken that surely. It's a magnificent effort.”