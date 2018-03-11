The video will start in 8 Cancel

Match of the Day pundit Frank Lampard felt Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg should have been sent-off alongside Swansea City's Jordan Ayew in yesterday's goalless draw.

After marvelling over Huddersfield Town's sheer dominance with scoring, attention turned to the 11th minute dismissal of Swansea City's Jordan Ayew.

The Ghanaian forward was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver following a studs-up challenge on Town's Jonathan Hogg.

But Frank Lampard felt Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal had cause to be aggrieved that it was only his player that was dismissed and not Hogg as well.

Speaking on the BBC highlights show, former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard said, “I agree with Carvalhal.

“They are both similar challenges in terms of their severity and I think it is a red-card for both.

“Ayew goes over the top with studs up on a knee and that's why he goes but if you see it from another angle, Hogg leaves the ground and stamps down on Ayew's calf.

“They have both committed a dangerous tackle and it's not the norm but they should both have been given red cards.”