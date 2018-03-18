Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Match of the Day pundits underlined Huddersfield Town's defensive frailties in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium.

After spending the majority of the segment waxing lyrically about Wilfried Zaha's contribution to the Eagles cause, attention turned to David Wagner's side.

And the general consensus was that if Town are struggling for goals, they at least need to keep it tight at the back to have any chance of Premier League survival.

Speaking on the BBC highlights show, former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given said: “It's a big relegation fight and you have to try to remain tight.

“If you get opened up by someone like Zaha and a bit of brilliance then you hold your hands up.

“But for the first goal, they won't be happy – Steve Mounie turned his back on the ball at the near post, Aaron Mooy got dragged out because they went two against two in the corner.

“It's so tight at the bottom and the first goal in any of these games is so important and Huddersfield will be kicking themselves to lose from a set-play.”