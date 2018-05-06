Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Match of the Day pundits believed Huddersfield Town's work ethic and fitness was crucial to the side grabbing a well-deserved point against Manchester City.

Ahead of the game, newly-crowned Premier League champions City were expected to mark their title coronation with a routine victory in front of their own supporters.

However, David Wagner's men dug deep to take away a share of the spoils and move three points away from the relegation zone with two games to go.

And both Ian Wright and Jermaine Jenas were impressed by Town's tenacity and endeavour to ground out a result at the Etihad.

“I would argue that Huddersfield don't have to need to try when it comes to work ethic and fitness – where you expect to catch teams like Huddersfield out is them switching off and the mental side of the game, “ said Jermaine Jenas on the flagship BBC highlights show.

“But they had the channels locked down and the bodies behind the ball to make sure City just couldn't get through.”

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright agreed: “Their work rate was phenomenal and what was so good was they didn't seem to run out of steam.

“They were tenacious in trying to get the ball back but when they did get it back, and what I am hoping to see more of if they do survive, is they then tried to get forward with gusto.

“You still have to make sure everyone is concentrating and there are no weak links though – they needed to fight for something and they did and it might just be enough to save them."

And Jermaine Jenas was also keen to underline how important the draw could be with the Terriers set to face Chelsea on Wednesday evening and then Arsenal next Sunday at the John Smith's Stadium.

“Their goal difference is a nightmare – but that point means having to win one of their last games is less important and another one point might just see them safe,” Jenas added.