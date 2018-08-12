Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Match of the Day pointed to the midfield partnership of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante as key to Chelsea’s win over Huddersfield Town.

Kante, of course scored the opening goal while Jorginho slotted the penalty just before half time which really left Town chasing the game.

Eden Hazard then created the third for Pedro after Town had had a decent spell of second-half pressure - pundit Alan Shearer highlighting space for Chelsea to exploit in front of Town’s central back three.

Presenter Gary Lineker teed off the comment section by saying: “After all the doubts it was a good start for (Maurizio) Sarri and Chelsea – they dominated largely in that particular game.

“And a new midfield partnership did particularly well.”

Shearer picked up the analysis.

“Other than the first 10 to 15 minutes when Huddersfield started well, hit the bar and could have scored, Chelsea largely dominated.

“Jorginho and Kante, the first time they have played together (made a big contribution).”

With clips of the two running through the central areas of the pitch, Shearer added: “This happened too much.

“Once they got beyond the midfield thre was a lack of protection in front of the back three for Huddersfield.”

Shearer talked of Kante now being free to get in the box, as he did for his goal.

“He can do that now because Jorginho doesn’t mind sitting,” said Shearer. “In fact he quite enjoyed it.

“I agree it was a penalty with Schindler bringing him down, and it was a clever penalty from Jorginho, who gave the keeper no chance.

“I think we will see more and more (of Jorginho and Kante) playing like that this season.

“We know Kante can get back as well, so very promising signs for Chelsea in that midfield.”