Huddersfield Town are ball No9 in tonight’s Carabao Cup second-round draw on Sky TV.

David Wagner’s side go into the North draw, alongside Leeds United who are No11.

A total of 50 teams will compete in the second stage of the competition.

Manchester City, Town’s opponents on Sunday in the Premier League, won the tournament last year, claiming their first piece of silverware of the season before scooping the title in May.

The draw will be made tonight, ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s first-round clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Coverage of the clash starts from 7pm and the draw will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Although the draw will take place during the build up, no specific time has been set in the 45-minute preview programme.

David Prutton will present the draw, with Mick McCarthy and Chris Waddle drawing the teams.

So who can Town draw?

The winners from the first round have advanced to the second and are joined by 15 more teams.

Stoke City and Swansea City enter the draw at this stage after finishing 18th and 19th in the Premier League last season.

The 13 top-flight sides not involved with Europe also enter into the pot.

The draw is not seeded, but will remain split between the northern and southern regions.

All second-round fixtures will be held on the week commencing Monday, August 27.

Rule changes mean drawn ties will go straight to penalty shoot-outs,

Some numbers to note in tonight's draw: 1 Aston Villa, 2 Blackburn Rovers, 3 Blackpool, 4 Burton Albion, 5 Derby County, 6 Doncaster Rovers, 7 Everton, 8 Fleetwood Town, 9 Huddersfield Town, 10 Hull City, 11 Leeds United, 12 Leicester City, 13 Lincoln City.