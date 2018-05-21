Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defied the odds last season to prove the pundits wrong and book a second season in the Premier League.

The Terriers took impressive points off Manchester City and Chelsea away from home in the run in, with the draw at Stamford Bridge enough to push David Wagner's men to mathematical safety.

The Town men are now deservedly putting their feet up after a tough first season in the top flight for 45 years, but - inevitably - thoughts have already turned to next season for some.

The bookies are already taking bets for the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, despite the 20th team in the division yet to be confirmed.

That will be decided at Wembley on May 26, when Aston Villa and Fulham face off at the national stadium in the Championship play-off final.

The winner will be going up to the promised land, while the loser will have to spend another season in the second tier.

Although both Fulham and Villa are still yet to find out their fate, bookmakers have already been giving odds and taking bets ahead of the new campaign - which starts in earnest on August 11.

And, unsurprisingly, Town have once again not been given a chance.

The Terriers are second-favourites for relegation at 11/8 - behind just Cardiff City (5/6) in the market.

And the bookies have Town at 1/25 for a bottom-half finish, compared to 10/1 to finish in the top 10.

Town are at 8/15 to stay up on SkyBet - with the newly-promoted Bluebirds again the only team with worse odds (5/6).

At the other end of the table, Wagner's men are 200/1 to book a top four spot come May 19 and a whopping 1500/1 to clinch the title.