Four Huddersfield Town men are in the running to represent the Terriers at the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.

Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen have been named in Denmark's 35-man preliminary squad, while Aaron Mooy is one of 26 men selected by Australia ahead of the tournament.

Both national teams will have to cut their numbers to 23 on June 4 at the latest, but all three Town men will hope to book their spot on the plane and pull on their national teams' colours come the start of the tournament on Thursday, June 14.

Florent Hadergjonaj could also be in with a shout of representing his country at the summer tournament, but Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic is yet to announce a preliminary squad for the competition.

Mooy is likely to become the first Town man since Ray Wilson to play at a World Cup while under contract with the club, with the Australian likely to play a key part in the Socceroos campaign, which starts on Saturday, June 16 against France.

The Aussies have a tough group, with Mooy and his compatriots also coming up against Zanka and Lossl's Denmark and Peru in Group C.

That hard ask has led Australia to be named 27th-favourites to lift the famous trophy out of 32 teams.

The Socceroos are at 500/1 to win the tournament, ahead of just Costa Rica and Iran at 750/1 and Panama, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia at 1000/1.

Australia are also outsiders to win their group at 16/1 and are priced at 7/2 to qualify.

Denmark however are expected to qualify - if SkyBet's odds are anything to go by - with the Danes at 4/1 to win Group C and 8/11 to qualify.

France are the favourites to both come top of the group and qualify at 1/3 and 1/16 respectively.

Denmark are joint-14th favourites to win the whole tournament at 100/1 alongside Mexico and Hadergjonaj's Switzerland.

The Swiss are also second-favourites to both win and qualify for their group at 11/1 and 4/1 respectively - with Brazil firm favourites in both markets.

If you're feeling more patriotic, England are at 11/10 to win Group G and 1/9 to qualify - second-favourites to Belgium who are priced at 1/12 to qualify for the knockout stages and 4/5 to top the group.

The Three Lions are seventh-favourites to rekindle the spirit of 1966 and lift the World Cup trophy, with SkyBet giving odds of 16/1 on Gareth Southgate's side.