Four Huddersfield Town men are set for their World Cup bows this week.

Ramadan Sobhi could be the first Terrier to feature in the 2018 World Cup as Egypt take on Uruguay this afternoon, while Jonas Lossl , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Aaron Mooy all must wait until tomorrow to grace football's biggest stage.

Lossl and Zanka's Denmark are expected to go further than Mooy's Australia and Ramadan's Egypt at the tournament, with the Danes second-favourites (4/5) in Group C to qualify.

The Socceroos are the outside bet (7/2) to qualify from Group C, while Egypt are third-favourites (13/8) to advance out of Group A and into the knockout phase.

Egypt face Uruguay in their first Group A encounter today, with the Pharaohs set to take on Uruguay at the Ekaterinberg Arena.

SkyBet make Ramadan's side 7/1 underdogs in the tie, while the draw is available at 3/1 and a Uruguayan win is at 1/2.

Mooy's Australia are also not fancied by the bookies and have been priced at 17/2 to upset one of the pre-tournament favourites, France.

A France victory is priced at 1/4, while a stalemate is at 6/1.

Finally, Denmark's Zanka and Lossl can enjoy the experience of being favourites at the World Cup.

The DBU have been given odds of 11/8 to beat Peru, while a win for their opposition or a draw are both at 9/4.