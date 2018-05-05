Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Manchester City on Sunday, but all Town eyes will still be on the Premier League today.

Town's relegation rivals are all in action this afternoon and the Terriers will be hoping all five slip up, leaving the door open for David Wagner's men to have a free hit against the champions the following day.

Stoke City are the first of Town's direct rivals to kick off, with Paul Lambert's side taking on Crystal Palace at the bet365 Stadium in the 12.30pm kick off.

The Eagles are now relatively safe from the drop having beaten Leicester City 5-0 last week, but the Potters are in dire need of a win - and could be relegated should they fail to register three points.

In order for that to happen, Southampton must also take at least a point from their clash with Everton at Goodison Park (5.30pm KO).

Should the Saints better Stoke's result then the Potters will be heading to the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion will also join Lambert's side in the second tier if Swansea City win their clash away at AFC Bournemouth no matter what the Baggies manage to gain at home to Tottenham Hotspur (3pm KO).

Southampton and Swansea can both go above Town with wins, and Wagner's side will find themselves in the relegation zone before they kick a ball this weekend should both take three points.

Elsewhere, West Ham United - who are level on points with Town and ahead on goal difference (-29 to -24) - travel to Leicester City in another 3pm kick off.

A 5-0 defeat would see the Hammers' record identical to Town both on points and goal difference, but West Ham would remain above the Terriers on goals scored.