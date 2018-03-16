Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could rise as high as 12 in the Premier League table with a win over Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Three points for the Terriers could see them leapfrog a number of their relegation rivals with FA Cup action meaning a reduced schedule of league fixtures at the weekend.

Even more importantly, a victory would see them move seven points clear of the Eagles who currently occupy the final relegation place of 18th.

One game that has to go Town's way this weekend is West Bromwich Albion's trip to Dean Court to take on AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries are thirteen points ahead of their opposition, but with the Baggies desperate to get a result in attempt for survival, it could make for a thrilling game.

Elsewhere, Stoke City host Everton, another game which sees a team struggling for points and looking to regain some form.

Stoke have yet gather any form of momentum after Paul Lambert took the reigns from Mark Hughes in mid-January.

In comparison, after a shaky start to the season, Everton have managed to turn things around under the guidance of Sam Allardyce and currently sit in the top half of the table and three points off the mythical 40 point mark.

The final league game looks to be a goal fest with Watford travelling to Anfield for the late kick-off against Liverpool.

When these two sides met earlier in the season it made for a sensational clash, ending 3-3.

Town will also be paying close attention to the FA cup fixtures with Swansea City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton all in action.

Swansea, revitalized under new manager Carlos Carvalhal, host Tottenham Hotspur with Mauricio Pochettino's men desperate for a trophy and a reaction after their shock Champions League exit in mid-week.

Meanwhile Brighton travel to Manchester United – the side who knocked Huddersfield out of the FA Cup in the last round.

Like Spurs, United will be hoping for better fortune after disappointingly being knocked out of the Champions League by Sevilla on Tuesday evening.

After an unbelievable win over giants Manchester City in the last round, Wigan Athletic will hope their FA Cup love affair continues as they face Mark Hughes' new side Southampton.

With the international break after this weekend, Huddersfield could be six points ahead of the Saints with a win over the Eagles on Saturday.

The final cup game sees Leicester City host Chelsea; both teams are in the top half of the table but with it being both sides most legitimate chance of silverware this campaign.