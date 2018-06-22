The video will start in 8 Cancel

There are just 50 days left to wait until Huddersfield Town kick off their 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Town start with a home tie against Chelsea, the team they clinched survival against last year, before visiting Pep Guardiola's Manchester City the following week.

Town took a point off both teams in the final week last season, but will once again face a battle if they are to start the upcoming campaign in a similar way to last season.

Last year the Terriers beat Crystal Palace and Newcastle United in their first two weeks in the top flight, eventually being beaten in their fourth clash against West Ham United.

The Premier League season starts in 0 Days 0 Hours 0 minutes 0 Seconds

Town are in for a tough start to the campaign, but there's plenty to think about beforehand.

Here are the dates to look out for over the next 50 days before Town are back under way in the top flight.

July 6 : First TV fixtures announced

July 10 : Bury (A) pre-season friendly

July 14 : Accrington Stanley (A) pre-season friendly

July 15 : World Cup final

July 21 : Interwetten Cup pre-season tournament

July 25 : Lyon (H) pre-season friendly

July 28 : Austria training camp begins

August 4 : Town return from Austria

August 5 : Community Shield

August 9 : Transfer window closes

August 11 : Chelsea (H) in the Premier League (*subject to TV selections)