Safe standing at English football grounds is due to be debated in Parliament today.

A petition to discuss the future of safe standing in England's top two leagues received more than 112,000 signatures this year, meaning Parliament must debate the issue.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the debate.

When is the debate?

The debate will take place from 4.30pm at Westminster Hall.

You can watch it live on ParliamentLive.tv here .

What is it about?

Fans are aiming for laws over standing at football matches to be relaxed and for specific safe standing areas to be introduced.

The ban on standing was initially brought in following Lord Justice Taylor's recommendations after his inquiry into the deaths of 96 Liverpool supporters in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

But new rail seating has been introduced successfully by Celtic and Borussia Dortmund amongst others, leading to supporters wanting standing back in English stadia.

No Premier League or Championship clubs are currently allowed to have standing areas, while League One and Two sides can depending on their stadium licence.

How did it reach Parliament?

If any petition reaches 10,000 signatures the government must respond.

A petition was started at the beginning of the year with the aim of introducing safe standing in the top two divisions and it received the necessary support to be granted a response.

A statement from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport read: "We are looking at the current all-seater policy and any changes that may be needed. We are keen to carefully review all the evidence on the matter and are grateful for the engagement from fans.

"The Government is not complacent about spectator safety, nor are we complacent about the safety policies that have served spectators well for many years. But we acknowledge that policies must remain relevant and effective.

"Technology and stadium design have evolved since the all-seater policy was introduced. It is important that all the evidence and viewpoints are considered extremely carefully."

More than 100,000 more people signed the petition and once it met the 100,000 mark it became eligible for discussion in Parliament.

That will take place today at 4.30pm.

What is Huddersfield Town's stance on the issue?

Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle took Town out of the debate late April, stating that there were a few myths around the subject but that Town would move with the times should the football world opt to reintroduce standing at grounds.

“There’s a few myths surrounding it – safe standing will not lead to bigger crowds and it will not reduce ticket prices,” Hoyle told the Huddersfield Town Family Friendly Facebook Group.

“In fact it may increase them because it is very expensive.

“The other issue is if safe standing comes in then there will be a zero tolerance for the rest of the ground – which at the moment is a problem.

“As a football club we have so much on our plate it is not at the forefront of our objectives in the short term.

“If there is a move towards safe standing then we will not be the leaders and the guys who push this forward.

“But if the football world come to the conclusion safe standing is the way forward we will go along with the rest.”

Town boss David Wagner had come out in favour of safe standing a month before, suggesting that the technology had worked in Germany.

“I think a big reason why clubs changed their stadiums to all-seaters was because of the Hillsborough disaster,” Wagner said.

“I have every respect for why England changed it a long time ago but what I can say is that in Germany safe standing works.

“I am aware now in England that they are trying in some stadiums to make it happen as well.

“If we were to be chosen as one then I would love it because our supporters in the South Stand always stand the whole time anyway so maybe it will be more comfortable for them.”

In addition, 81 per cent of Town fans who took the Examiner poll on safe standing wanted to see rail seating introduced at the John Smith's Stadium.

How likely is it to go ahead?

Safe standing has received a large amount of support this year and it looks as though it may well be introduced over the coming years.

English Football League chief executive Shaun Harvey even believes that it could be introduced as early as next year.

"It will be disappointing if, by this time next year, there is no significant movement one way or the other," he said.

"Whether standing is available to fans by then might be a stretch. But clubs would be able to begin the process of putting it in place. Standing in all divisions of English football by the start of the 2020-21 season is a realistic aim.”