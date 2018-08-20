Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Somerset born goalkeeper Ben Hamer joined Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2018 as competition for number 1 Jonas Lossl.

Terriers head coach David Wagner had said Hamer would have to fight hard to keep Jonas Lossl out of the starting line up but the Dane's late return to pre season training meant the former Reading youth player is the one in possession.

Wagner said: “This season we have competition in this [goalkeeper] position, like we have competition all over the park in all positions.

“He (Lossl) has had a very short pre-season so far but I am pretty sure he will catch up what he has to catch up and bring himself to his best form. We will give him every advantage we can."

Free transfer

30-year-old Hamer joined in the summer from Leicester City where he made 12 Premier League appearances in four seasons as deputy to another Dane, Kasper Schmeichel.

Hamer spent the early part of his career in Reading's Academy where he signed on as a 15-year-old and had a series of loan spells with Crawley Town in the National League as well as Brentford and Exeter City.

He made 75 appearances for Brentford in League 1 and 2 before joining Charlton Athletic on a free when his Reading contract expired.

After three seasons at the Valley, Hamer moved on to Leicester City where he played in the Premier League and made his Champions League debut during the 2016/17 season.

Subsequently he had loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Bristol City before joining Town where he started the 2018/19 season as first choice.

Awards

Hamer has a League Two winners medal with Brentford and League One with Charlton and was part of the 2015/16 Leicester City side that won the Premier League however he didn't qualify for a winners medal.

According to the goalkeepers home town newspaper, the Chard and Illminster News , Hamer was still in the thick of the Foxes celebrations.

Lee Irving wrote at the time: "Despite missing out on a winner’s medal as you have to make at least five appearances to qualify, Ben has still been in the thick of the celebrations, even going around to Jamie Vardy’s house to watch Leicester clinch the title after Tottenham’s draw with Chelsea."

Individually Hamer was awarded named in the 2011/12 PFA Team of the Year and won the 2008/09 League Two Golden Glove and represented Somerset at County Level as a youth.