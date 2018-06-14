The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town 's opening day opponents for the 2018/19 Premier League season were revealed today.

The Terriers take on Chelsea in the first match of the next campaign, before taking their first away trip of the term.

That comes against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City , who finished the 2017/18 campaign as runaway champions, 19 points ahead of city rivals Manchester United in second place.

Guardiola will undoubtedly be City boss next year after the sensational campaign he enjoyed last time out, but Antonio Conte's position at Chelsea looks to be in doubt.

The Italian manager has been under pressure since the Blues failed to mount any real title defence last year, with the west London outfit eventually earning a fifth-place finish.

That was partly down to the Terriers, who frustrated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the final match of the season, pushing Town to Premier League survival and severely damaging the Blues' Champions League ambitions.

Although Conte has not yet been shown the door by owner Roman Abramovich, bookmakers across the country are already taking bets on the ex-Juventus boss' successor.

So, by the time Town's clash with Chelsea comes around at the start of the season, the Blues could well have a new manager at the helm as Crystal Palace did last year for the visit of Town - a match which resulted in a thumping 3-0 win for David Wagner's men.

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is the favourite to take over at 2/7, with the southern Italian side though to have dropped their asking price for the boss to £4.5m, according to the Mirror .

Laurent Blanc (5/1) and Luis Enrique (10/1) are next up in the running, while Zinedine Zidane (11/1), Jorge Sampaoli (12/1) and Slavisa Jokanovic (12/1) are all slightly further adrift.

Avram Grant, Diego Simeone, Leonardo Jardim and Massimiliano Allegri are all at 22/1 and are followed by 25/1 longer-shots Guus Hiddink, Marco Silva, Rui Faria and Ralph Hassenhutl.

