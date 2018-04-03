Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have the third hardest run in out of all the relegation-threatened sides in the Premier League.

Town face Brighton and Hove Albion, Watford, Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal in their final six games, with just two other sides fearing the drop facing a harder task.

Those sides are West Ham United and Brighton, with Town taking on the Seagulls this weekend.

The average league position of Town's remaining six league opponents is 7.5, while Brighton face teams averaging 7 and West Ham have the toughest task - with their average opponent sat at 6.9.

Here is a breakdown of all the relegation-threatened teams' run ins, along with the average league position of their upcoming opponents.

AFC Bournemouth

H- Crystal Palace - April 7

A- Liverpool - April 14

H- Manchester United - April 18

A- Southampton - April 28

H- Swansea City - May 5

A- Burnley - May 13

Average position: 10.3

Watford

H- Burnley - April 7

A- Huddersfield Town - April 14

H- Crystal Palace - April 21

A- Tottenham Hotspur - April 30

H- Newcastle United - May 5

A- Manchester United - May 13

Average position: 9.6

Newcastle United

A- Leicester City - April 7

H- Arsenal - April 15

A- Everton - April 23

H- West Bromwich Albion - April 28

A- Watford - May 5

H- Chelsea - May 13

Average position: 8.4

Brighton and Hove Albion

H- Huddersfield Town - April 7

A- Crystal Palace - April 14

H- Tottenham Hotspur - April 17

A- Burnley - April 28

H- Manchester United - May 5

A- Liverpool - May 13

Average position: 7

West Ham United

A- Chelsea - March 8

H- Stoke City - March 16

A- Arsenal - April 22

H- Manchester City - April 29

A- Leicester City - May 5

H- Everton - May 13

Average position: 6.9

Swansea City

A- West Bromwich Albion - April 7

H- Everton - April 14

A- Manchester City - April 22

H- Chelsea - April 28

A- AFC Bournemouth - May 5

H- Stoke City - May 13

Average position: 9.1

Huddersfield Town

A- Brighton and Hove Albion - April 7

H- Watford - April 14

H- Everton - April 28

A- Manchester City - May 5

H- Arsenal - May 13

A- Chelsea - TBA

Average position: 7.5

Crystal Palace

A- AFC Bournemouth - April 7

H- Brighton and Hove Albion - April 14

A- Watford - April 21

H- Leicester City - April 28

A- Stoke City - May 5

H- West Brom - May 13

Average position: 13.5

Southampton

A- Arsenal - April 8

H- Chelsea - April 14

A- Leicester City - April 19

H- AFC Bournemouth - April 28

A- Everton - May 5

H- Manchester City - May 13

A- Swansea City - TBA

Average position: 7.7

Stoke City

H- Tottenham Hotspur - April 7

A- West Ham United - April 16

H- Burnley - April 22

A- Liverpool - April 28

H- Crystal Palace - May 5

A- Swansea City - May 13

Average position: 10

West Bromwich Albion

H- Swansea City - April 7

A- Manchester United - April 15

H- Liverpool - April 22

A- Newcastle - April 28

H- Tottenham Hotspur - May 5

A- Crystal Palace - May 13

Average position: 8.8