Huddersfield Town take part in three competitions this season, with the Premier League at the heart of their campaign.
Town also have FA Cup and Carabao Cup commitments this term, but the domestic league season is by far the priority for David Wagner 's men.
Here you can keep up with all the results from every competition as well as see who's up next for the Terriers.
August
19 – Manchester City (A) - 1.30pm
25 – Cardiff City (H)
W/C 27 - Carabao Cup third round
September
1 – Everton (A)
15 – Crystal Palace (H)
22 – Leicester City (A)
29 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)
October
6 – Burnley (A)
20 – Liverpool (H)
27 – Watford (A)
November
5 – Fulham (H) - 8pm
10 – West Ham United (H)
25 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - 4pm
December
1 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
4 – AFC Bournemouth (A)
8 – Arsenal (A)
15 – Newcastle United (H)
22 – Southampton (H)
26 – Manchester United (A)
29 – Fulham (A)
January
1 – Burnley (H)
5 – FA Cup third round
12 – Cardiff City (A)
19 – Manchester City (H)
30 – Everton (H)
February
2 – Chelsea (A)
9 – Arsenal (H)
23 – Newcastle United (A)
27 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
March
2 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
9 – AFC Bournemouth (H)
16 – West Ham United (A)
30 – Crystal Palace (A)
April
6 – Leicester City (H)
13 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)
20 – Watford (H)
27 – Liverpool (A)
May
4 – Manchester United (H)
12 – Southampton (A)