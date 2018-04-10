The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed a vital point away to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend while many of their relegation rivals continue to falter.

Forward Steve Mounie capitalised on poor defending to cancel out Solly March's 29th minute deflected effort to give David Wagner's men a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere, bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion held Swansea City while both Stoke City and Southampton lost to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal respectively.

Newcastle United's second win on the bounce has all but seen the Magpies safe while the same can also be said for AFC Bournemouth after their draw at home to Crystal Palace.

The Terriers' have five games remaining in order to seal their Premier League status and face Watford at the weekend before Everton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Have a look at the quick-fire breakdown of all the relegation-threatened teams' run-ins alongside the current Premier League table...

12th – Watford (33 games, 37 points)

13th - Brighton & Hove Albion (32 games, 35 points)

14th -West Ham United (32 games, 34 points)

15th - Swansea City (32 games, 32 points)

16th - Huddersfield Town (33 games, 32 points)

17th - Crystal Palace (33 games, 31 points)

18th – Southampton (32 games, 28 points)

19th - Stoke City (33 games, 27 points)

20th -West Bromwich Albion (33 games, 21 points)