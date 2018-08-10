Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So, the Premier League season is upon us and management, players and supporters alike are gearing up for Huddersfield Town’s big kick-off against Chelsea.

There has been much talk about the early closure of the transfer window and the work done at every club.

Town boss David Wagner completed his work on new signings with the deadline-day arrival of Isaac Mbenza from Montpellier on a season-long loan, while Chelsea have signed the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, the £71.6m Kepa Arrizabalaga from Spain’s Athletic Bilbao, and brought in Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 24, on loan from Real Madrid.

Italian midfielder Jorginho will be on duty at the John Smith’s Stadium, but there are a few intriguing questions to be answered for Town fans ahead of the game.

Who will play up front for Town?

David Wagner has a very close call to make between last season’s leading scorer, Steve Mounie, and his good friend Laurent Depoitre.

Both have been among the goals in pre-season and have shown they are ready for action.

The aerial power of Mounie, of course, was highlighted on the opening day last season against Crystal Palace and it’s been revealed Town have been working on their service into the Benin international.

Depoitre, on the other hand, made four more appearances than Mounie last term, scoring six goals to his friend’s nine, and his all-round link-up play is felt by most to be the better.

He scored home and away against Chelsea last season, having success with his physical approach and finishing skills.

The goal that secured Huddersfield Town's Premier League status – like you've never heard it before

So it will be interesting to see which way Wagner goes.

Who will play in goal for Town?

Jonas Lossl was ever-present for Town in the Premier League last season and has had a summer at the World Cup with Denmark, but didn’t make an appearance in Russia.

He was later back into training because of the World Cup and, in the meantime, Town’s free-agent signing Ben Hamer has made a string of impressive pre-season appearances.

Hamer, it would seem, is that little bit ahead in terms of match sharpness, but popular Lossl has the experience of playing behind international teammate Mathias Zanka Jorgensen and Christopher Schindler.

So, again, a big decision to be made.

Town wingers are vying for selection, but who will get the nod?

Town look to have targeted genuine pace in the transfer window, with David Wagner bringing in widemen Ramadan Sobhi, Adama Diakhaby and Isaac Mbenza to put pressure on Rajiv van La Parra, Collin Quaner and Elias Kachunga.

The 22-year-old Frenchman Diakhaby looks the quickest of the lot (without having had the chance to see Mbenza, obviously) and his direct style could well give Chelsea real problems on the left hand side of their defence, where Marcos Alonso is expected to play.

It would not be Wagner’s style to throw Mbenza straight into the mix after arriving at the club only yesterday, so maybe the real choice is between Ramadan and Van La Parra on the left.

How should Town test world-record goalkeeper signing Kepa Arrizabalaga on his debut?

The 23-year-old has signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge to replace Thibaut Courtois and will be hoping to make an immediate impact for Maurizio Sarri.

A Spanish international, he has already spoken about not feeling the pressure of a £71.6m price tag and insists he will ‘just be himself’ and attempt to produce his normal form.

But you can’t tell me he won’t be nervous, so Town really ought to be looking to put him under as much pressure as possible with balls into the box and shots on goal – particularly with a big frontman to aim at.

What might give Town that extra 1% to achive a first win over Chelsea since 1999?

Anyone stepping up on the pitch to hit their highest level of performance would obviously be a big factor.

But maybe a telling influence can come from the stands.

Another 24,000-plus crowd is expected and Town fans have been asked by everyone to pump up the volume.

Relentless backing from the home faithful can only be a bonus for Wagner and his players, who have often said how inspirational the John Smith’s atmosphere can be.

Nothing more needs to be said.