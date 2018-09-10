Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace’s key man Wilfried Zaha has reportedly overcome his groin strain and will be fit to face Town at John Smith’s stadium on Saturday.

Palace have failed to win without Zaha for two years and they also travel to Huddersfield on the back of three straight defeats after an opening day victory over Fulham.

They struggled against Southampton and fell to a 2-0 defeat when Zaha injured his abductor in training just before the match.

But the Standard reported that Zaha has stepped up his return to fitness after being left out of the Ivory Coast squad during international break.

He is now back in full training and this means he could be in line to start against Town at the weekend.

Zaha has already two goals in three starts for the Eagles and if he is fit to play he is likely to be the main man for Town to stop if they are to take all the points.